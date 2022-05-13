"I have no idea what’s out there" – Killer Kross comments on his thoughts after WWE release

Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) recently admitted he was worried following his WWE release.

Kross made his first appearance on NXT with his wife Scarlett, debuting at the then Black & Gold brand in 2020, where he captured the NXT Championship before losing it to Samoa Joe upon his main roster move.

His call-up to RAW wasn't as successful, losing his first match on the red brand against Jeff Hardy in just two minutes. In November 2021, the superstar and his wife were released from their WWE contracts.

While guesting on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kross mentioned how concerned he was about his release since he wasn't aware of the current indie scene but was relieved with the number of bookings he and Scarlett received:

"Me personally, I was, like, ‘I don’t know what the state, or the national economic situation is looking like. I have no idea what’s out there.’ But, as soon as we put our booking emails up, we got blown up immediately with a million types of different things. Not even just wrestling, a variety of different types of directions of business, and revenue, and everything. We basically just take our time, whenever we can find it, to assess each day when one of them comes in” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Kross is set to appear on The Wrestling Showcase for an eight-man tournament on Saturday, September 3.

Killer Kross says his WWE release is a blessing in disguise

In November, the former NXT Champion spoke about his release with Gary Cassidy from Inside The Ropes. Kross said he enjoyed his time with WWE and considered his release a blessing in disguise:

“It’s unfortunate, but I also think, respectfully, this was a blessing in disguise. And I, although the last little bit was super unusual, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company and I’m glad people got to see me and I’m going to take the ball now and I’m going to run as far as I can with it.”

Before his WWE debut, Killer Kross was known for his time in the independent scene, having appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground. Though Kross' RAW run wasn't successful, his time in NXT made up for the shortcomings.

Edited by Abhinav Singh