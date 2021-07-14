"We're not the first" - Killian Dain comments on WWE's booking of SAnitY

In October 2016, SAnitY made its official debut on WWE NXT as Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Nikki Cross and Sawyer Fulton made their alliance known in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. A few weeks later, Killian Dain joined SAnitY, as he replaced Fulton.

The faction was a unique combination of performers, and fans slowly got behind this special blend of talented wrestlers. However, SAnitY did not achieve as much success as people might have expected it to. The group was disbanded shortly after it was called up to the main roster.

Speaking with Chris Deez on a recent episode of It's My House Podcast, Killian Dain shared his thoughts about why SAnitY didn't work on the main roster.

"Nobody's ever admitted to me what went wrong, you know, and it's like, we can only really assume, we can only really speculate, maybe nobody in the top brass saw any of the three of us as being marketable enough." Dain said. "We're not the first, and will certainly not be the last."

"...Maybe that was just bad timing and things like that," Dain continued. "A lot of the writers and producers we've worked with on NXT, who were there on RAW, Smackdown, you know, maybe had other people in mind for acts and for angles and stuff. And I just put it down to - we didn't impress at the right time."

SAnitY was called up to WWE SmackDown in 2018, but after the gorup up a big win over The New Day at Extreme Rules, the faction didn't do much on the blue brand. Just a year later, Eric Young was drafted to WWE RAW, and the faction was dissolved.

The only remaining member of SAnitY in WWE is currently Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. in WWE

WWE released Eric Young last year during a wave of cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Dain was a singles wrestler, and Wolfe was being prominently featured as a member of Imperium on WWE NXT UK.

But Wolfe and Dain were also released by WWE in consecutive months earlier this year. The only remaining member of SAnitY in WWE at the moment is Nikki Cross, who was recently rebranded as Nikki A.S.H.

