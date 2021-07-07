Killian Dain gives honest opinion on wife Nikki Cross' new gimmick after WWE release

Nikki Cross has been rechristened as the lively superhero Nikki A.S.H. on RAW, and the new creative direction has predictably received polarizing reactions from the fanbase.

While Nikki Cross will have to battle a few critics to get her new act over, it's heartening to learn that the former Sanity member has the unconditional support of her husband, Killian Dain.

Killian Dain, aka Big Damo, was recently released from the WWE, and he sat down for an insightful Q&A session with the Sportskeeda Wrestling universe, where he spoke about his wife's new on-screen persona.

Killian Dain loved Nikki Cross's new character as it was the perfect antithesis to her gimmick on the indies. Nikki Cross portrayed a crazy and evil villain for most of her career, and Dain noted that the former character didn't have an extended shelflife.

"Listen, I adore it, so. A lot of people don't know, like on the indies, Nikki was a very evil villain, shall we say. So, it's brilliant to see her doing the antithesis of that with the hero gimmick. Listen, some people are going to love it; some people are going to hate it. Me personally, I love it," revealed Killian Dain.

Dain said the new masked avatar fits Nikki Cross's real-life personality, and he was excited to see how the angle unfolds on TV.

"It's an opportunity for her to be a positive character. A positive force. Like, she is a bit of a dork. She is an excitable person, full of determination. You're literally getting the closest we can get to Nikki that is possible, but we've also put the mask on. So, I'm very excited for what's going to happen next for Nikki," Big Damo explained.

I hope this can get a couple of years: Killian Dain on Nikki Cross' superhero character

While the former WWE star appreciated the love for his partner's Sanity gimmick, he explained that Nikki had to move on and evolve as a performer. Killian Dain and Nikki Cross had a memorable run together in Sanity before WWE split up the faction shortly following their main roster debut.

Killian Dain added that Nikki Cross's colorful new persona could be a hit with the younger crowd as children are drawn to bright and larger-than-life personalities.

"The hardest part with all of this is you're going to have people say, 'Oh, we loved Sanity Nikki," Dain continued, "and whatever else, but Sanity Nikki had a shelflife. There is only so far she can go with it, and we appreciate that everybody loved it so much. Like, there were no legs to it. Like, it would only go so long because how long can a person be crazy, you know. It's like, 'Okay, you're crazy, woo!' And then what's next? So this is awesome. I hope this can get a couple of years because I think it can really like for people to underline, little boys, little girls, you know it's a cool, colorful character to enjoy because I know when I grew up watching wrestling, that's what drew me in. It was the colorful characters, the fun, the silliness. So, I have my fingers crossed for it."

Nikki Cross certainly has the energy and charisma to pull off a Hurricane-inspired superhero role, but what are your hopes and predictions for the talented star?

