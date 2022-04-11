"Very cool to watch" - Former Killian Dain (Big Damo) on SANITY's WWE entrance

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (now known as Big Damo) recently gave his thoughts on his former stable SANITY's ring entrance during a recent interview.

Damo was referred to as Killian Dain during his time with WWE, most notably during the black-and-gold era of NXT. While working on the developmental brand, Dain would link up with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and his real-life partner Nikki Cross to form SANITY, a menacing group with a post-apocalyptic demeanor.

When brought to the main roster, the group rarely featured and had Nikki Cross dropped from their ranks entirely. One thing that was undeniably impressive, though, was the group's ring entrance.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Dain spoke about getting the chance to join the group when original member Sawyer Fulton was injured. He also had a lot of praise for the group's entrance theme and how the members of the stable were into their characters.

"Suddenly I’m in it and I’m like, ‘Ah, what do I do?’ It was very cool because Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross, they got really lost in the character and they really brought something to that. You’ve got EY babbling the entire time to the camera. It was very cool to be a part of, very cool to watch," Dain said.

When did Killian Dain leave WWE?

After SANITY's lackluster main roster run, Dain found himself back in WWE developmental, this time as a solo act.

After doing little of note, Big Damo was then paired in a tag team with English-born superstar Drake Maverick, but it proved to be short-lived.

Dain was released from his WWE contract in June 2021 as part of the company's budget cuts.

