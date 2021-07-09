'I'm so excited to see what happens next'- Killian Dain thinks wife Nikki Cross' character could be the best thing that happened to her (Exclusive)

Many professional wrestling fans first met Killian Dain and Nikki Cross when they stormed NXT as SAnitY. Since then they've both gone on to carve their own paths within the WWE system with varying degrees of success.

While Killian Dain was released last month, Nikki Cross was presented to us in a different persona, packaged as a superhero. Killian Dain expressed his thoughts about Nikki Cross' new gimmick in an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview.

It does seem that Killian Dain, who now goes by the name Big Damo is a fan of his wife's brand new persona!

Killian Dain feels Nikki Cross' SAnitY character was one-dimensional

Although fans still remember Nikki Cross' SAnitY character with fondness, Killian Dain mentioned the limitations.

"What a lot of people don't understand is that it was very, very one dimensional. It couldn't go any further. You can only be crazy and have no direction for so long." revealed Dain

Killian Dain sees a lot more potential in Nikki Cross' new character:

"So her getting this opportunity as a superhero, a chance to always be talking on the microphone and always getting a chance to be there for young girls and young boys as a potential role model, as an idol to look up to is awesome because Nikki's so charismatic and she loves this so much."

Killian Dain went on to say that he's personally very excited for the character:

"A lot of people remember things very differently when it comes to nostalgia and all these kind of things. What she's doing right now could potentially be the best thing that ever happened to her and I'm so excited to see what happens next."

It remains to be seen if WWE will go all the way with Nikki Cross' new persona.

