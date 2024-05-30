Kim Orton, Cathy Kelley, Renee Paquette, and others react to Nia Jax's photo, send messages to the WWE Superstar

WWE Superstars and various wrestling personalities have reacted to Nia Jax's latest photos. Jax recently celebrated her 40th birthday and taking to social media, she shared a couple of photos.

Jax recently won the Queen of the Ring tournament. With her victory over Lyra Valkyria in the final, The Irresistible Force also earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, which she will receive at SummerSlam. The title is currently held by Bayley.

On Instagram, Jax's photos caught the attention of WWE stars and personalities, including Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Maxxine Dupri, and others. Other personalities include Cathy Kelley, Kim Orton, and Rikishi, among others. Former WWE personality and current AEW presenter Renee Paquette also reacted to Jax's photos with a two-word message.

Trending

Check out the reactions from superstars and personalities to Jax's latest Instagram post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell believes The Bloodline is helping Nia Jax improve her in-ring skills

Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of Nia Jax, claiming that the former RAW Women's Champion has improved a lot in terms of her in-ring abilities.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Bloodline could be helping Jax behind the scenes. He said:

"She's [Nia Jax] more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better, but seventy-five percent better now than she was. Everything is deliberate now; everything has a meaning; everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart, and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring. That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p***es people off!" he said.

Earlier this year, Jax unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber: Perth. It will be interesting to see how the Australian fares in her reign as the Queen of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback