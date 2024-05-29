Kim Orton reveals how she deals with Randy Orton's female fans (Exclusive)

Kim Orton, the wife of WWE star Randy Orton, admits it can sometimes be tough dealing with her husband's female admirers.

Randy Orton has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since joining the main roster in 2002. He married Kim in 2015 and they have a daughter together. Kim also has three sons from a previous marriage, while Randy has a daughter from his marriage to Samantha Speno.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke to the Orton family at Bob Orton Jr.'s St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction. In an exclusive interview, Kim Orton explained how she handles other women who are attracted to her husband:

Trending

"It could be tough because people could be rude at times about it. Like, if they were a little bit nicer in how they approach the situation, then I'd be a little bit more lenient with it. Sometimes, they could be tough." [1:53 – 2:09]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Watch the video above to hear more from Kim Orton on whether her sons could become wrestlers like Randy Orton one day.

Randy Orton's wife gives advice to wrestling couples

While many wrestlers are in relationships with other in-ring competitors, some are married to men and women outside the pro wrestling business.

Although she misses her husband when he is away, Kim Orton also enjoys traveling with him to WWE events and spending time in the backstage area:

"It's kinda hard not having him around with the kids, stuff like that, me missing him. But I do luckily get to go on the road with him a lot, so that is a lot of fun for me. It's interesting going from town to town. I get to kind of experience it. I get to be in the back and meet a lot of the guys and girls, who are awesome and really hard workers. I have a different appreciation for what they do, sitting in the back and knowing [them]." [1:09 – 1:40]

Later in the interview, Kim Orton added that non-wrestling partners must be respectful of their spouses' busy schedules:

"My advice would be: be patient. Be patient and stick it out. It'll all work out." [3:35 – 3:42]

Bill Apter also spoke to Randy Orton about the one thing missing in modern-day wrestling matches.

Thanks to Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (SICW) promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen. Follow SICW at SICW.ORG.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback