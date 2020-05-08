King Corbin has unique setup at home to 'practice' for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

All hail the King!

It looks like self-isolation isn't stopping King Corbin from getting in the groove for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Corbin is one of six participants who will have to climb the Corporate Ladder in order to retrieve the briefcase. However, he has some stiff competition in the form of Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Otis.

In an Instagram post, King Corbin showed off the setup that is helping him practice for the upcoming ladder match. In the photo, you can see Corbin has hung a briefcase on the ceiling of his house. While this is certainly unique, we are not sure how much it is going to help King Corbin when he makes the climb on top of the WWE Headquarters.

King Corbin has been reigning supreme in WWE

For someone who has a background in football and hadn't wrestled a match until 2012, King Corbin has certainly come a long way in WWE. He has pulled off everything the Creative have thrown at him, be it the character of Lone Wolf, a vest-wearing Authority figure, or as our King. No wonder there have been rumors doing the rounds that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of King Corbin.

A former Money in the Bank winner himself, King Corbin will look to get hold of the briefcase once again. If he does, he will hope the resulting cash-in is a little different from what happened the first time.