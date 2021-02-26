King Corbin looks unrecognizable in transformation picture

WWE SmackDown Superstar King Corbin has shared a picture of himself during his days as a 332-pound American football player.

King Corbin posted the image, taken in 2011, on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old mocked his facial hair in the 10-year throwback picture, while he jokingly questioned whether his shirt made him look fat.

Prior to joining WWE in August 2012, King Corbin played for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League (NFL). The Kansas-born star was an offensive lineman, which meant he was one of the largest players on the team.

King Corbin’s WWE SmackDown co-worker Dolph Ziggler wrote “whoa” in response to the post. WWE producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) wrote, “Unreal dude.”

King Corbin’s current WWE storyline

King Corbin has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio lost two singles matches against King Corbin in January before defeating the 2019 King of the Ring winner earlier this month on SmackDown. King Corbin and Sami Zayn defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio on another episode of SmackDown to qualify for last week’s Elimination Chamber match.

King Corbin was the third entrant in the match, which Daniel Bryan went on to win. The former United States Champion was eliminated first by Cesaro.