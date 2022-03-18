"He's hit me a couple of times" - Former champion on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Happy Corbin has stated that he has a crazy relationship with Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman clearly sees value in the SmackDown star, as evidenced by his accomplishments. Corbin won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Money in the Bank contract, King of the Ring, and was the constable of Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old also defeated Kurt Angle in the legend's retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

During a recent appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Happy Corbin talked about his backstage interactions with Vince McMahon.

"Vince, he's amazing. We have a crazy relationship because he's a big kid at times who is also the most powerful CEO you've ever met in your life. He's got that business swagger, the way he walks around, but if you're not looking he’ll smack you in the back of their head if you have that relationship with him. He's hit me a couple of times," said Corbin.

Corbin added that his relationship with the WWE head honcho was both fun and frustrating:

"You know when someone does something and you instantly just get angry and want to punch them in the face, but you haven't seen who or what it was yet? He's done that to me a few times. If I'm not paying attention or if I have a shirt on or something, he walks up, and I hate being slapped or smacked, and he smacks me in the back or across the back of the neck and I turn around ready to kill, and I see it’s him and he's just belly laughing and there's literally nothing I can do. It's funny but it's also frustrating." (H/T Fightful)

Vince McMahon has recently appeared on Monday Night RAW alongside Austin Theory

Another wrestler that Vince McMahon is seemingly high on is current RAW superstar Austin Theory. The young star made his main roster debut not long ago, and he's set to compete at WrestleMania.

He will take on the blue brand's commentator, Pat McAfee, at The Show of Shows. McAfee has had several matches on NXT, and will make his main roster in-ring debut at the event.

