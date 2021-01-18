King Corbin reacts to Adam Pearce outsmarting Roman Reigns

King Corbin took a shot at Adam Pearce on Twitter, after he pulled out of his Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble event.

Adam Pearce was set to compete for the Universal Title at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but tricked Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown and backed out of the match. Now, Kevin Owens will wrestle Reigns instead of the WWE Official, at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

Pearce took to Twitter soon after and thanked fans for supporting the idea that he could compete for the Universal title. He finished off the tweet by stating that "not medically cleared" is a status that he wishes on no one. The tweet got the attention of King Corbin, who responded with a jibe at Pearce. Corbin stated that what he did on SmackDown is called "loser's limp".

This is what we call “LOSER’S LIMP” — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 18, 2021

King Corbin is well aware of the fact that Pearce outsmarted Roman Reigns

King Corbin didn't mince his words while calling out Pearce for his trickery on WWE SmackDown. Pearce feigned an injury to back out from his Universal title match against Roman Reigns, with his replacement being Kevin Owens.

The Urban Dictionary defines Loser's Limp as "an ailment or impediment, typically manifested through injury, that is feigned or exaggerated by a competitor to explain a poor performance."

While the WWE Universe was all praises towards Pearce for tricking The Tribal Chief, King Corbin doesn't seem too impressed at the fact that he backed out of what was quite possibly going to be a mauling.