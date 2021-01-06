King Corbin reacts to Goldberg eyeing 5th World Title reign

King Corbin doesn't seem happy with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg eyeing his fifth World Title.

On the latest edition of RAW, WWE legend Goldberg confronted Drew McIntyre after the latter's win over Keith Lee. Goldberg challenged McIntyre to a WWE Title match at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. If the match becomes official and Goldberg goes on to win the same, it would be the fifth World Title reign of his illustrious career.

WWE acknowledged the same on their official Instagram handle and SmackDown Superstar King Corbin had something to say in response. Corbin posted a sarcastic comment on the post, hinting that he's not thrilled in the least with the idea of Goldberg getting another World Title shot. Check out the post and King Corbin's comment below:

King Corbin's response

Goldberg is a four-time World Champion across two major promotions

Back when he was in WCW, Goldberg won his first and only WCW World Title by defeating Hollywood Hogan on the July 6, 1998, edition of WCW Nitro. Soon after he made his WWE debut in 2003, Goldberg challenged Triple H for the World Title at Unforgiven. He defeated The Game to win the belt in the main event of the show.

Let's see the lay of the land...



🔁 RT for Drew McIntyre

❤️ Like for Goldberg#WWERaw | #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NfdgHC7XX1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 5, 2021

Goldberg's next major title win came when he met Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017, and he went on to lose the belt to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Advertisement

Three years later, Goldberg took on The Fiend in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown with the Universal Title on the line. Goldberg made short work of The Fiend to win his second Universal Title, which he lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

If the WWE Title match becomes official for the Royal Rumble event, we might see Goldberg win his fifth World Title. It's clear as day that many people would be disappointed with the result, and King Corbin is going to be one of them.

What was your immediate reaction when you witnessed Goldberg's return on this week's WWE RAW? Do you share King Corbin's sentiments when it comes to another World Title reign for Goldberg? Sound off in the comments.