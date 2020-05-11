King Corbin reacts to throwing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof at Money in the Bank

King Corbin

It is safe to say WWE completely outdid themselves once again, courtesy of tonight's insane Money in the Bank main event which featured two historic ladder matches that finished-off at the roof of the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

While Otis surprisingly walked out with the briefcase and the tag of Mr. Money in the Bank, another compelling aspect that we witnessed during the match was King Corbin taking Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio out of the equation by throwing them from the roof of the WWE Headquarters.

In response to his actions from the night, Corbin took to Twitter and posted a gif, taking subtle jabs at both Black and Mysterio.

King Corbin reacts to throwing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio from the roof of the WWE Headquarters

Heading into tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, King Corbin certainly looked one of the favorites to walk out of the event as a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank. However, that wasn't the case to be, as eventual winner Otis pretty much snatched the briefcase from Corbin and AJ Styles' face.

Regardless of suffering a loss on the night, Corbin did make an imposing statement when he took out Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio completely out of the match by throwing the former NXT and WWE Champion from the roof of the seven-story building.

It is safe to say that Corbin pretty much doesn't care about his actions and in response, 'The King' took to Twitter and posted a gif of a very popular dialogue of Ivan Drago from the movie Rocky IV. You can check out what Corbin posted, in the following tweet:

What's in store in the aftermath of MITB 2020?

With Otis winning the MITB briefcase at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, it now remains to be seen if the tag-team specialist will be cashing in on reigning Universal Champion, Braun Strowman or not.