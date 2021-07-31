Former IC Champion targets Apollo Crews' title after WWE SmackDown win

King Nakamura is targeting another reign as Intercontinental Champion following his pinfall win over Apollo Crews on the July 30 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The one-time Intercontinental Champion teamed up with Big E and Cesaro to defeat Crews, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The finish to the six-man tag team match saw Nakamura pin Crews after hitting his Kinshasa finisher.

Speaking in a WWE Network video, Nakamura made it clear that he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career.

“Yeah, yeah,” Nakamura said. “I, King, wants new gold. Intercontinental Championship will be mine again.”

.@ShinsukeN says that fresh off pinning @WWEApollo tonight he has his eyes set on regaining the Intercontinental Championship, while @rickboogswwe will set his sights on @CommanderAzeez. pic.twitter.com/noCniNqm3I — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2021

King Nakamura has now recorded two victories over Apollo Crews in the last month. On the July 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, the Japanese star joined forces with Big E to defeat Crews and Baron Corbin in another tag team match.

Rick Boogs plans to focus on Apollo Crews’ sidekick

Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez

King Nakamura’s guitarist, Rick Boogs, played the electric guitar on the steel steps in the closing stages of the match. Apollo Crews’ sidekick, Commander Azeez, attacked Boogs before receiving an uppercut from Cesaro. Moments later, with Azeez taken out at ringside, Nakamura pinned Crews in the middle of the ring.

Following Nakamura’s post-match comments, Boogs promised that he will continue to deal with the threat of Azeez.

“You know what, stay laser-focused, King,” Boogs said. “Don’t worry about Azeez. He touched Betsy [electric guitar], you understand? Bruised the bridge of my nose. Now I’ve gotta take it into the shop, I’ve gotta retune this beauty. I got him, alright? You just stay eyes on the prize [on] Apollo. I got Azeez, alright?”

Apollo Crews won the Intercontinental Championship from Big E on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Since then, he has retained the title against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kaushik Das