"Kiss my a**" - The Undertaker responds to WWE accusations

The Undertaker has responded to accusations against him in WWE. The Phenom called time on his storied career of three decades in WWE in 2020 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame two years later.
Over the years, there have been stories of The Undertaker being a locker room leader and having major pull backstage. This has led many fans to believe that he exerted his influence to get his way or help his wife, Michelle McCool, in WWE.
During a conversation with McCool on Six Feet Under, 'Taker dismissed these accusations, saying that he would have never used his clout that way. He said apart from being blessed with a glorious in-ring career, he was proud of how he was perceived and respected by his peers.
"I'm pretty sure if you ask 99.5% of the guys that I've ever been in a dressing room with or worked in a territory with, they're gonna tell you that as much clout as I supposedly have, or even if I do, I never, ever would have used it for that kind of cr*p," he said.
He then mentioned that he has a very small inner circle of people whose opinions he cares about.
"My inner circle of people and the guys that I shared that dressing room with, they know the truth. And as long as they know the truth. And anybody that doesn't believe any of that, they can all line up single file, I'll bend over, and they can line up and kiss my a**. That's just the way it is," he added.
The accusations around The Deadman using his influence grew after the former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James was removed from the Legends & Future Greats (LFG) reality show and replaced by Michelle McCool.
The Undertaker's new role in WWE
The Undertaker has signed a Legends contract with WWE and has made a few appearances for the promotion since his retirement.
However, it was recently reported that he has taken up a new role with Mexican promotion AAA, which was acquired by WWE earlier this year. According to reports, 'Taker has become one of the driving forces behind the lucha libre promotion.
WWE CCO Triple H called him one of the influential figures in pushing AAA, and he was present backstage during the TripleMania event on August 16.
