More details on The Undertaker’s new role in AAA 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 27, 2025 06:40 GMT
The Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were at Triplemania [Image: Shawn Michaels on X]
WWE legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker is going to be heavily involved with AAA. The wrestling veteran has become one of the driving forces behind the promotion in Mexico.

The WWE-AAA partnership scaled new heights in August during the Triplemania event. During a sit-in interview at the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H lauded Taker as one of the big driving forces behind AAA. Hunter confirmed that the Phenom was an influential figure backstage, and he would be heavily involved in expanding the AAA promotion. The Undertaker was also backstage at Triplemania on August 16 alongside The Game and Shawn Michaels.

In a recent report, Fightful Select highlighted that WWE has signed the Deadman to a 15-year contract. This is an unheard length for a WWE contract, with only Bret Hart signing one back in the day, which Vince McMahon later rescinded. Another interesting point to note is that the contract extends 14 years after Taker's retirement. This means the company plans to utilize him in a variety of roles that could involve productions, podcasts, and sharing his in-ring acumen with the next generation.

It is still unclear precisely what Undertaker's role at AAA will be going forward. While the Hall of Famer commands a world of respect in wrestling circles, it remains to be seen exactly what Taker will be doing with the promotion.

The Undertaker recently called out the locker room culture in WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Deadman dissed the current locker room culture. He mentioned that he was old-school and during his time, the wrestlers watched the matches on monitors backstage even when they weren't competing, and that's how they learned the craft. He felt the current crop of wrestlers was busy with social media and barely watched the show.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter clarified the position, stating that The Undertaker might be referring to the NXT talent. He noted that many of the main roster stars were always watching the action backstage from the Gorilla position.

