"Knight would annihilate him" - WWE Universe thinks LA Knight would bury top champion in a feud

The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of a potential feud between LA Knight and reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
Theory has held the US Championship for months. He won the title at last year's Survivor Series premium live event in a Triple Threat Match.
Knight, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best on the mic and is one of the most popular superstars on the roster. Fans believe that the 40-year-old star would destroy Theory on the mic if they ever crossed paths in a feud.
LA Knight recently spoke about the upcoming WWE Draft
With the 2023 Draft right around the corner, LA Knight spoke about it and discussed which brand would pick him.
In a clip uploaded by WWE on its official Instagram handle, Knight stated that it didn't matter which brand would get to keep him, as he is the biggest rising star in the company right now. Knight said:
"The draft is just a week away and people are thinking, man, everybody's available from RAW to SmackDown. They can go anywhere. Everybody's eligible and you're thinking to yourself, 'Well, LA Knight where do you think you'll end up? Where do you think you'll be.' The bottom line is, does it really matter? Ask yourself that. Whether you want to recognize or anybody else wants to recognize it, I've shown in a very short amount of time that I am the top pick."
In recent months, Knight has suffered a few major losses on WWE television. His latest loss was at the hands of Xavier Woods. Prior to this, he was beaten by Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes. However, Knight did pick up a vital win over Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
