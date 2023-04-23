"The bottom line is, does it really matter?" - LA Knight addresses his future in WWE after the draft

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently addressed speculation about which brand would pick him up during the upcoming draft.

Back in 2022, Knight moved up to the main roster under the Max Dupri gimmick. He started the faction Maximum Male Models and brought in ma.çé and mån.sôör under his wing. However, the stable never took off. In September 2022, Dupri abandoned the faction, reverted to the LA Knight persona, and started a singles run on SmackDown.

In a recent clip posted by WWE on its Instagram channel, the popular star cut a strong promo. He mentioned that it did not matter whether he went to RAW or SmackDown because he is the biggest, rising star in the company at this point.

"The draft is just a week away and people are thinking, man, everybody's available from RAW to SmackDown. They can go anywhere. Everybody's eligible and you're thinking to yourself, 'Well, LA Knight where do you think you'll end up? Where do you think you'll be.' The bottom line is, does it really matter? Ask yourself that. Whether you want to recognize or anybody else wants to recognize it, I've shown in a very short amount of time that I am the top pick."

LA Knight lost to Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday after SmackDown

While LA Knight did not have a televised match this week on the blue brand, he was in action in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air.

The self-proclaimed superstar faced the returning Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one encounter. The two stars battled hard as fans watched in amazement. In the closing moments of the match, Nakamura planted his opponent with a devastating Kinshasa for the win.

Despite losing a few matches on TV, fans are strongly behind the outspoken star. In fact, this Saturday night, during a live event in Fort Wayne, fans rallied behind the 40-year-old star as he defeated Mustafa Ali.

It will be interesting to see how the draft pans out and which brand picks Knight.

Are you excited for the WWE Draft next week? Who will be the top picks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

