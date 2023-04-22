WATCH: Former champion defeats LA Knight in a dark match following WWE SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura pinned LA Knight in a dark match after tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Nakamura made his first televised appearance in over five months last week on Friday Night SmackDown against potential heel-turned Madcap Moss. His comeback was announced on SmackDown after WrestleMania 39.

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight and Nakamura were not scheduled for the main show tonight. Instead, the two stars went at each other in a post-show dark match.

WWE @WWE @ShinsukeN shows exactly why he is The King of Strong Style. .@ShinsukeN shows exactly why he is The King of Strong Style. https://t.co/GUBjUm67f7

The WWE Universe had a massive pop for Shinsuke Nakamura during the dark match as they witnessed him in action.

Meanwhile, Knight found himself in yet another awful defeat next to the former Intercontinental Champion despite having the crowd at his fingertips. In the match's closing moments, Nakamura caught LA Knight with a Kinshasa and pinned him for the win.

Check out the video from SmackDown dark match below:

Credit: What happened after SmackDown went off the air with Shinsuke Nakamura?Credit: @chrisprolific What happened after SmackDown went off the air with Shinsuke Nakamura? Credit: @chrisprolific https://t.co/zkWtpN2fX2

The wrestling world has demanded justice after believing Knight was buried next to New Day's Xavier Woods last week. It remains to be seen what the 40-year-old star will bring to the table ahead of the WWE Draft.

