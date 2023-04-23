SmackDown star gets huge pop from fans ahead of WWE Draft speculations

The WWE Universe is strongly rallying behind LA Knight and wants a big push for the outspoken superstar.

The 40-year-old burst onto the main roster last year as Max Dupri - the brain behind the faction Maximum Male Models. However, after an uneventful run with the group, he ended his relationship with Mace and Mansoor in September 2022. He then reverted to the LA Knight gimmick and has been getting huge reactions from fans ever since.

This Saturday night, WWE was in Fort Wayne for a live event. LA Knight was in action during the show, going one-on-one against Mustafa Ali. The 40-year-old star picked up the win and then grabbed a mic to address the crowd.

In a recent clip shared on the company's Instagram profile, Knight was doing a promo, and the crowd was passionately behind him. Fans in attendance repeated Knight's "Yeah" catchphrase and even cheered him on during his match with Ali.

The company also asked fans if they were interested in knowing which brand would scoop up the self-proclaimed Megastar next week during the highly anticipated draft.

LA Knight is looking at a championship run in WWE

In a recent interview with KTAL NBC 6, LA Knight mentioned that holding championship gold in WWE was on his radar.

He spoke about some of the dream matches he could have with current champions such as Gunther, Austin Theory, and even Roman Reigns.

"Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren't doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match."

While LA Knight has not had a championship match till now, he is definitely one of the most popular stars on TV, getting huge pops whenever he comes on screen. Knight's popularity has been so high that even his losses haven't dented the fans' adoration for him.

Which brand do you think will pick up LA Knight during the upcoming draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

