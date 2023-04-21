"I'm looking to become the WWE Universal Champion" - Rising star wants a first-time-ever dream match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns conquered the biggest challenge of his WWE career when he beat Cody Rhodes with the help of Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39 to retain his titles. However, new challenges and new challengers seem to have emerged in the form of SmackDown's LA Knight.

Last year, Max Dupri made his main roster debut on the blue brand and created the Maximum Male Models. However, the gimmick was dead on arrival, but the old regime still went on with it for months. Later, the new regime reintroduced LA Knight to the main roster after cutting ties with the stable.

Speaking on KTAL NBC 6, the 40-year-old has expressed his interest in winning the WWE Universal Championship sooner rather than later and wants dream matches against top champions in the company, including Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Austin Theory. Check it out:

"Not only are they looking for me to become world champ sometime soon, but I'm looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later... Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren't doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match." [H/T - Fightful]

A recent report stated that Knight could win the Money in the Bank contract, which could lead to this dream match happening in the near future.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will not be at WWE BackLash 2023

Earlier this year, fans predicted that Roman Reigns' days as champion would be numbered. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn failed to do the impossible and lost to The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes returned to the company after a long hiatus and won the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare was moments away from winning the titles from The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

Instead, Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline returned to the ring and took out Rhodes, which led to The Tribal Chief walking out of the show with both belts. It's been a while since Roman Reigns made an appearance. He was last seen on the RAW after 'Mania.

According to a new report, The Tribal Chief's next title defense will possibly be at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia, where he will cross 1000 days as champion. Roman is not advertised and will probably miss Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

