"Knocked out both The Usos" - 28-year-old wrestler vows to bring megastar brother into WWE 'when he can'

Just like The Usos, there have been a lot of tag teams formed by brothers in WWE. Recently 28-year-old wrestler, Logan Paul, vowed to bring megastar brother Jake Paul into the wrestling business when he can.

Logan went in a bout against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewels last year. Even though he put on a great performance, The Maverick did not manage to win against The Tribal Chief. However, during their match, The Usos tried to help Reigns, but Logan Paul's brother Jake took the twins out.

During a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked if he would bring his brother to WWE because The Maverick had stated before that he thinks boxing is dangerous.

He said that he was highly concerned for Jake in the boxing world and wants to bring him to the WWE universe whenever he can.

"Highly concerned. Yeah but you know he's stubborn and he's violent and he likes to fight people. I'll bring him to the universe when I can, we had him involved in the Roman Reigns match. Knocked out both the Usos. Like, it's so cool that we kind of get to cross over and be intertwined with each other's lives, running these parallel storylines."

You can check out the interview below:

The Usos seems to have broken up after WWE SummerSlam

The Bloodline saga took a massive turn when The Usos turned their backs on Roman Reigns. However, something happened at SummerSlam that no one was expecting. Jimmy Uso turned against his own twin brother Jey Uso as the former attacked him during his bout against Roman Reigns at The Biggest Summer Party.

After Jimmy's heel turn, things have certainly changed. Fans want to see what's next in line for the twins. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for them.

