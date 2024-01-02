Kofi Kingston breaks silence after accidentally injuring popular star on RAW

Kofi Kingston was unfortunately involved in an incident on RAW where he dropkicked a popular star - leading to a potential injury and forcing the match to be stopped. Kingston has since broken his silence with a one-word response on social media.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kofi Kingston and "Main Event" Jey Uso were booked to face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. There was a moment where Kingston dropkicked Vinci mid-air - leading to a freak landing for Vinci on his head. As per concussion protocols, the referee immediately put a stop to the contest.

In a one-word response to the incident, Kofi Kingston simply tweeted, "Damn..."

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this most definitely wasn't Kingston's fault. It was a move that he has done several times before, but the timing of it was extremely unfortunate and led to a bad landing for Vinci.

There is no confirmation of a concussion report, although we imagine it will be revealed within a few hours. WWE is extremely strict about concussion protocols, which is why the referee was quick to throw up the "X" when he saw how Vinci landed on his head.

We would like to send our best wishes to the popular Imperium star.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.