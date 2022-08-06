"I ain’t done yet" - Kofi Kingston sends a message to former RAW Tag Team Champions; receives a new nickname after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston sent a message to former RAW Tag Team Champions Viking Raiders and received a new nickname "Kendo Kingston" after WWE SmackDown.

The Viking Raiders have targeted New Day ever since they returned from their short run in NXT 2.0. The duo have viciously attacked New Day, Jinder Mahal and Shanky on numerous occasions to make a statement.

Last week, they sent a message to New Day when they took out Xavier Woods after their tag team match. Last night, Kofi Kingston returned the favor when he attacked the duo with kendo sticks. After the show, Kingston took to Twitter to send a message to the team along with revealing a new nickname:

"Oh, y’all ain’t know they call me Kendo Kingston?! Well now you know. Erik knows. Ivar knows. This was for Woodsie. I told you the Vikings would pay, and I cashed out tonight…but they still owe…’cuz I ain’t done yet…see y’all next week! 😘 ✌🏾 #smackdown #kendo #KendoKingston"

The New Day has stuck to their fun-loving gimmick for years. It will be interesting to see if this new nickname brings out a gimmick change in Kingston.

Kofi Kingston didn't understand the recent change in character from The Viking Raiders

Kofi Kingston has been a part of WWE for decades. He also worked as a tag team member with superstars such as CM Punk, R-Truth, and Evan Bourne before forming The New Day with Xavier Woods and Big E.

The Viking Raiders returned to the blue brand and became more vicious and aggressive towards their opponents. Kingston spoke about how he didn't understand the recent change in character from the former champions during a recent interview with WWE Deutschland:

"They used to be these fun-loving guys,” Kingston said. “… I thought they liked having a good time but apparently, over the past month or so or whatever, they’ve become serious Vikings now. So now we’re having to deal with that. They hate fun all of a sudden, I just can’t figure out why." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It will be interesting to see The New Day get their hands on The Viking Raiders when Xavier Woods returns in the coming weeks.

Do you think Kingston should go solo as Kendo Kingston? Sound off in the comment section.

