Kofi Kingston calls out interviewer for using banned WWE term

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has transformed into one of the leading heels in the Stamford-based promotion. He recently went off on an interviewer for using a term allegedly banned in the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment had several terms banned on television under the leadership of Vince McMahon. Several stars have spoken about "belt" being one of them. The company still refrains from using the term and calls the straps "championships" or "titles" instead.

During a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Kofi Kingston called out the interviewer for using the term "belt." He noted that it was called a title. The New Day member added that he expected Hernandez to be a lot better with his choice of words, given all his experience.

"This is a title, sir. All the interviews that you've done, you still call this a belt. I thought you might have leveled up. I thought before, you know, he used to be an amateur. Let me see if he's leveled up to become an intermediate. You know, maybe he's been, maybe, and he's still calling it a belt," he said. [From 0:48 to 1:02]

Kofi Kingston added:

"You, sir, wear a belt. You, sir, wear a belt to hold your pants up. This is a title. Anybody can wear a belt. Not anybody can have a title like this. Not anybody can be a champion. Not to go off on a tangent, but you should know that by now. You're better than this." [From 1:03 to 1:19]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Kofi Kingston reveals the reason behind not putting the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line

The New Day won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. The duo has yet to step inside the squared circle since The Showcase of The Immortals.

Kofi Kingston recently posted an update on X/Twitter, responding to a fan calling out The New Day for not defending their gold. The 43-year-old noted that they were trying their hardest to put the title on the line and would do so as soon as they found worthy competitors.

"Please understand: We’re really trying our hardest to defend the World Tag Team Championship Titles and we will…as soon as we find worthy challengers. But rest assured as we are working diligently to find the perfect contenders. Trust us," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Last week on RAW, The Creed Brothers defeated The War Raiders in a tag team match with The New Day on commentary. It was mentioned during the bout that the winners could challenge for the World Tag Team Championship in the future. The American Made members might be the first in line to wrestle The New Day in a title match.

