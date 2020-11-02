Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Kofi Kingston celebrates Halloween with his family after seven and a half years

In case you were wondering, Kofi is the one dressed as a blue-colored dragon/dinosaur
In case you were wondering, Kofi is the one dressed as a blue-colored dragon/dinosaur
Shubham Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 02 Nov 2020, 09:39 IST
News
Advertisement

While being a WWE Superstar does have its perks, it also means that the performers have to stay on the road for most of their lifetime and often have to miss family get-togethers or festivities. WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, Kofi Kingston, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Champion revealed that he got to celebrate Halloween with his family in nearly seven and a half years and that he was still feeling ecstatic.

View this post on Instagram

Well, after 7.5 years, I finally got to be home on Halloween with my family to go trick or treating with my kids. 🙌🏾 Literally the first time in 7.5 years....I’m still on cloud nine... • Kids picked out their costumes separately and coincidentally both ended up with dinosaur variations: Rex from Fortnite and a real cute Triceratops... • So I had to follow suit with a dragon/dinosaur as well*** My wife was the Ice Age, just out there killing it...😍 • What a fantastic Halloween! Might have been the best one ever. Hope y’all enjoyed yours too! • 👻 Happy Halloween 🎃 ——— #happyhalloween #halloween #dinosaurs #fortnite • • • • • ***I actually had one of those inflatable T. rex costumes initially, but the inflator fan was broken, it was hot as Hell, I couldn’t see out of the damn thing, so opted for the dragon mask at the last minute. Gonna burn the T. rex costume when I get back home to teach it a lesson...

A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on

Kofi Kingston wrote that his children got to pick their costumes separately and since both of them dressed up as dinosaurs, he decided to dress up as a dragon/dinosaur as well.

The New Day member added that his wife dressed up as the 'Ice Age' and he closed the post by saying that it was probably one of his best Halloweens and hoped that the WWE Universe enjoyed theirs too.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to produce their shows from a single location. This has enabled Superstars and other WWE employees to spend more time with their family.

Also, this year's Halloween fell on a Saturday and this allowed Kofi Kingston and most of his colleagues to spend the holiday with their family and friends.

Kofi Kingston's current run in WWE

Kofi Kingston was kept off WWE television due to a storyline injury which forced Big E to compete as a singles competitor on SmackDown for a few weeks. Their fellow New Day member, Xavier Woods, was out of action due to serious injury he picked during the latter part of 2019.

Kingston and Woods then returned on Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft and immediately rejoined with Big E and captured the SmackDown tag team titles. However, their celebration was cut short as Xavier and Kofi were then drafted to RAW while Big E remained on SmackDown.

Advertisement

After Kofi Kingston and Woods were split from their New Day brethren Big E, they made their way to the Red brand and officially exchanged their SmackDown tag titles with the Street Profits for their RAW tag team Championships.

The two teams are now scheduled to face in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series on November 22nd.

Published 02 Nov 2020, 09:39 IST
WWE Raw The New Day Kofi Kingston
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी