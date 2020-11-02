Kofi Kingston celebrates Halloween with his family after seven and a half years

While being a WWE Superstar does have its perks, it also means that the performers have to stay on the road for most of their lifetime and often have to miss family get-togethers or festivities. WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, Kofi Kingston, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Champion revealed that he got to celebrate Halloween with his family in nearly seven and a half years and that he was still feeling ecstatic.

Kofi Kingston wrote that his children got to pick their costumes separately and since both of them dressed up as dinosaurs, he decided to dress up as a dragon/dinosaur as well.

The New Day member added that his wife dressed up as the 'Ice Age' and he closed the post by saying that it was probably one of his best Halloweens and hoped that the WWE Universe enjoyed theirs too.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to produce their shows from a single location. This has enabled Superstars and other WWE employees to spend more time with their family.

Also, this year's Halloween fell on a Saturday and this allowed Kofi Kingston and most of his colleagues to spend the holiday with their family and friends.

Kofi Kingston's current run in WWE

Kofi Kingston was kept off WWE television due to a storyline injury which forced Big E to compete as a singles competitor on SmackDown for a few weeks. Their fellow New Day member, Xavier Woods, was out of action due to serious injury he picked during the latter part of 2019.

Kingston and Woods then returned on Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft and immediately rejoined with Big E and captured the SmackDown tag team titles. However, their celebration was cut short as Xavier and Kofi were then drafted to RAW while Big E remained on SmackDown.

After Kofi Kingston and Woods were split from their New Day brethren Big E, they made their way to the Red brand and officially exchanged their SmackDown tag titles with the Street Profits for their RAW tag team Championships.

The two teams are now scheduled to face in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series on November 22nd.