Kofi Kingston fires subtle shots at Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW

The New Day's Kofi Kingston took some shots at Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW live at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Kingston has been playing up his heel persona on social media.

Since turning their backs on Big E and kicking him out of the New Day, Kingston and Xavier Woods have turned into menaces. They have blamed fans and their families for what has happened over the past few months.

Despite his disdain for the WWE Universe, the former WWE Champion answered questions on X (formerly Twitter). One of the inquiries was about his back workout, but instead of unveiling his gym secret, he took some shots at the company's tag team division.

"Years of carrying the Tag Division," Kingston tweeted.

While it's true that Kofi Kingston and the New Day helped carry the WWE tag team division for over a decade, they were not the ones doing the heavy lifting. The Usos made a name for themselves during their rivalry against The New Day.

Kingston seemingly took a dig at Jimmy and Jey Uso for not acknowledging their contributions to the division before they went their separate ways. The New Day are 11-time Tag Team Champions, while The Usos have won the gold eight times. But Jimmy and Jey are the longest-reigning titleholders in the company's history.

Kofi Kingston agrees with John Cena's reasons for turning on WWE fans

John Cena finally addressed his actions at Elimination Chamber last week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium. He blamed the WWE Universe for his actions, which he felt was a justified explanation for aligning with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes.

Some people agreed with Cena, including Kofi Kingston, who retweeted the promo and wrote a message for his followers on X.

"Not. A. Single. Lie. Told. You people have been AWFUL."

Kingston and Xavier Woods have already done some damage to RAW's tag team division. However, they haven't had a shot at the World Tag Team Title currently held by The War Raiders.

