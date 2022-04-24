"His attitude is garbage" – 22-time champion goes off on Butch after SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is not a fan of NXT call-up Butch's attitude.

The former Bruiserweight was in a rematch with Xavier Woods this week on SmackDown. He kept the pressure on Woods with stiff elbow shots and threw him face-first into the turnbuckle. However, the New Day member pulled up a surprise rollup for the three-count.

Kofi and Xavier were ecstatic after the win as they spoke with Megan Morant on Talking Smack. The New Day member pointed out that the former NXT Superstar was pretty good in the ring, but he had a hard time following the rules. The former WWE Champion also mocked his temper tantrums after losing the match.

Here's what Kofi had to say:

"Now, look, look, look, Butch is not trash. He's actually very good. But his attitude is garbage, trash. He can't follow the rules. He can't control himself and now he's going to throw a tantrum because he lost the match. 'I'm so mad that I lost.' That's how it goes. It's a new season like we told you and your boys are what? Undefeated!" (From 3:40 - 4:01)

You can watch the full interview here:

Butch is nowhere to be found after SmackDown

After yet another loss on SmackDown, the former NXT UK Champion’s frustrations knew no bounds. He paced about in the ring furiously. Sheamus and Ridge Holland tried to calm him down, but he screamed angrily at them before leaving the arena through the crowd.

The Celtic Warrior and his associate Holland looked for the former Pete Dunne, but he was nowhere to be seen. WWE also took to Twitter to acknowledge that the superstar is currently missing.

It will be interesting to see if Butch's temper becomes the reason for an implosion of the Sheamus-led stable. Do you think the Celtic Warrior will be able to contain the 28-year-old star, or will the former NXT UK Champion run rampant on the SmackDown roster? Let us know in the comments below.

