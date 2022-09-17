Former WWE Champion says Big E's neck injury put a scare in him as a performer

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston said Big E's neck injury scared him to perform inside a squared circle.

The New Day is one of the most popular teams in all of professional wrestling. After its inception in 2014, the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods went on to become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time. In 2019, Kingston won the WWE Championship.

Last year, the group went their separate ways as Big E won the WWE Championship and Xavier Woods became the 2021 King of the Ring winner. Unfortunately, E was injured and broke his neck during a match. Speaking to TMZ, Kingston said E's injury put a scare in him as a performer:

"With E's situation and him breaking his neck ... you're reminded of just how dangerous what we do is... It only takes one second for everything to go awry... With his situation, we really lucked out." [H/T - TMZ]

E was seen without a neck brace and recovering from his injury. Fans are excited to see him return to weekly programming and reunite with Kingston and Woods.

Big E might return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023

Earlier this year, Big E broke his neck during a match against Ridge Holland. After his injury, plans for The New Day vs The Brawling Brutes were scrapped, Kingston and Woods ended up facing Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38 and lost.

Since then, Kingston and Woods have lost in the mix as they spent months facing The Brawling Brutes. After the feud ended, the two began feuding with the returning Viking Raiders on the blue brand. They lost to the Raiders a few weeks ago, which ended their feud.

Big E is getting closer to an in-ring return, There was early talks of having Big E and Randy Orton return in the Royal Rumble match if they don't get brought back sooner. Source states Big E is getting closer to an in-ring return, There was early talks of having Big E and Randy Orton return in the Royal Rumble match if they don't get brought back sooner.

According to new reports, E is expected to return sooner rather than later. He is currently working on his comeback and has been healing well. Current reports suggest he might return to WWE at Royal Rumble along with other injured superstar Randy Orton.

There are reports and no plans are currently set in motion. Meanwhile, E has been working on his recovery and has been spotted at public events and backstage with fellow WWE Superstars. Fans are excited to see The Powerhouse of Positivity return to the ring and be reunited with The New Day.

