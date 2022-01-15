Kofi Kingston tells top champion from WWE NXT to come to SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has responded to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' challenge after SmackDown this week.

Carmelo Hayes has been making waves on NXT 2.0 ever since his debut. The former Beyond Wrestling Star recently defeated veteran Roderick Strong to end his Cruiserweight title run.

The North American Champion invited Kingston to NXT after the latter's match on SmackDown this week.

The Hand of the King quickly responded as he challenged Hayes to show up on the blue brand.

"Bruh… just bring yo a** to Smackdown! It is rumble season after all…"- Kofi tweeted.

Sir Kofi wants Carmelo to come to the blue brand!

Kofi Kingston will be a part of WWE Royal Rumble this year

This week on SmackDown, Kofi Kingston came to the ring to read a royal proclamation by King Woods. He stated that although the latter is out with an injury, there can be no Royal Rumble without the presence of royalty. Therefore, The Hand of the King, Sir Kofi, will enter the battle royale.

The former WWE Champion was soon interrupted by the duo of Moss and Happy Corbin, which led to a match between the former and Kingston. Madcap countered his opponent's SOS and hit the Punchline for the win.

The Highflyer has been one of the most consistent highlights at Royal Rumbles over the past decade. Although he has not won the match, Kofi has become synonymous with the event as he finds various ways to keep himself in the battle royal.

Kofi was part of 12 straight Royal Rumble matches from 2009 to 2020. However, the multi-time tag team champion couldn't compete at the prestigious event last year due to an injury.

But the three-time WWE United States Champion is back this year and looks determined to start the year on a high note. Could Royal Rumble provide him with the opportunity to reclaim championship gold? We will find out soon.

What are your thoughts on a potential feud between Kofi Kingston and Carmelo Hayes? Sound off in the comments!

