Kofi Kingston lashes out following WWE RAW; defends controversial Rey Mysterio comments

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently took to social media to lash out at fans following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. In his post, The New Day star talked about his controversial comments about Rey Mysterio.

On last week's RAW, Rey Mysterio locked horns with Logan Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. However, following the bout, The New Day came out of nowhere to brutally attack The Master of 619.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Kofi Kingston explained that he attacked Mysterio because he felt he should be the locker room leader instead of the Hall of Famer. Kingston also made some controversial comments, saying he had been with WWE longer than the Luchador.

Following these controversial comments, Kofi Kingston received major backlash from fans on social media. He has now taken to Instagram to defend his claims, taking several shots at fans who commented on social media that Rey Mysterio had been with the company longer than him.

Kingston backed up his claims by explaining how Mysterio took a long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and returned in 2018. Meanwhile, he had never been tired and has been working continuously in the company since debuting in 2006.

The former WWE Champion also mentioned that he had wrestled more televised matches than The Master of 619 in the Stamford-based promotion, before calling fans lazy for not doing their research properly.

"You see, that's what's the problem is that you're lazy. If you would have dived in a little bit deeper, you would find out that as of Today, February 19, 2025, Rey Mysterio has had 682 televised matches with WWE. You know how many I've had? 886. I've spent more time in a WWE ring than Rey Mysterio which means that I have been here longer than Rey Mysterio like I said," he said.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Vince Russo was not a fan of The New Day attacking Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer said that he was not a fan of The New Day attacking Rey Mysterio to close last week's edition of RAW, as he believed the company did not showcase anything about the storyline earlier in the show.

"You wanna jump him [Steve Austin] from behind, bro, you're gonna have a target on your back for this entire show," Russo stated. "But at least, Bin, give me a beginning, a middle, an end to every freaking show because an end of the show is not New Day jumping Rey Mysterio. Nobody gives a s**t, bro. Nobody gives a s**t about anything they're doing on either one of these shows, man."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a potential feud between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio.

