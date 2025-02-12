WWE veteran blasts RAW finish involving The New Day and Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event of WWE RAW on February 10 to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Former WWE writer Vince Russo watched the show and felt underwhelmed by the post-match segment with The New Day.

Seconds before RAW ended, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked Mysterio in the ring. Viewers had to find out on social media that the villainous duo targeted the masked superstar's leg before Dragon Lee tried to make the save. Security eventually ushered The New Day away before Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde checked on Mysterio.

On Vince Russo's The Brand, Russo told Bin Hamin and Stevie Richards that moments like that should develop throughout an episode. Using Stone Cold Steve Austin as an example, he said the WWE icon's show-closing storylines began earlier in the night:

Trending

"You wanna jump him [Steve Austin] from behind, bro, you're gonna have a target on your back for this entire show," Russo stated. "But at least, Bin, give me a beginning, a middle, an end to every freaking show because an end of the show is not New Day jumping Rey Mysterio. Nobody gives a s**t, bro. Nobody gives a s**t about anything they're doing on either one of these shows, man." [4:51 – 5:19]

The New Day's attack came a week after they defeated Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio on the February 3 episode of RAW thanks to Logan Paul's interference.

Vince Russo questions storytelling in The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio feud

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo wrote storylines for RAW when the show regularly drew its highest television ratings.

More than two decades on, he believes the logic used in Steve Austin's Attitude Era storylines should still be applied today:

"If Austin is jumped in segment one and we never see Austin again, Steve is calling me out on it," Russo said. "He's gonna say, 'Wait a minute, Vince, I got jumped at seven o'clock and now I'm gone for the rest of the night? I'm not gonna be hunting this guy down? I'm not gonna be looking for revenge?'" [4:22 – 4:44]

In a separate video, Russo said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that Hulk Hogan should return as a heel manager for a top WWE star.

What are your thoughts on The New Day's storyline with Rey Mysterio? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback