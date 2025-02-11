[Watch] WWE legend Rey Mysterio brutally assaulted by heel faction after RAW went off air

This week's Monday Night RAW did not go as planned for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Not only did the legendary figure fail to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, but he was also brutally attacked by The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

On the February 10, 2025, edition of the red brand, Logan Paul faced Rey Mysterio in the main event. The winner would earn a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, joining already qualified competitors Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and CM Punk.

The match showcased a different side of The Maverick, as he ultimately defeated the 50-year-old legend with the 'Paul-verizer' finisher to secure the victory. This marked Logan Paul's second major accomplishment against Rey Mysterio, having previously defeated The Master of 619 at the 2023 Crown Jewel event for the United States Championship.

After WWE RAW went off the air, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, enraged by their exclusion from the Elimination Chamber qualifying match, unleashed a vicious attack on Rey Mysterio. When Dragon Lee intervened to stop the assault, he too became a target of The New Day's fury.

It took the combined efforts of multiple WWE officials and security personnel to finally pull Woods and Kingston away from their fallen opponents. The LWO faction members quickly rushed to the Hall of Famer's aid after the incident.

You can watch the full video of the heinous attack below:

Rey Mysterio discloses preparation for WWE retirement

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Master of 619 was asked about the possibility of announcing a retirement tour, similar to John Cena. He revealed that he is preparing for his eventual WWE retirement.

Rey Mysterio expressed his desire to provide longtime fans with a proper farewell tour, allowing them to say goodbye to his in-ring career.

"I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, 'This is the last time I'm going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.' I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Mysterio will be a part of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in any capacity.

