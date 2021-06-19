Kofi Kingston make his prediction for the WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell 2021

Kofi Kingston was close to having a WWE Championship opportunity at Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, the New Day member lost the No.1 Contendership match to Drew McIntyre.

This, however, has not stopped Kofi from sharing his thoughts on the upcoming pay-per-view with the WWE Universe. Having faced both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the past few weeks, the former Tag Team Champion has a better understanding of what both men are like in the ring.

Kofi Kingston appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he made his prediction for the upcoming WWE Championship match, and he's going with the Scottish Warrior. However, he does admit it was a difficult choice.

Ultimately, the fact that he dislikes MVP helped him decide to choose Drew McIntyre.

"Drew's the guy...this is his last chance man, and he wants the WWE Championship more than anybody. Bobby has had to fight for like 15 years to get to this point and he ain't gonna let it go. So...ah...ooh...ugh...I'll say Drew...because I don't like MVP. I don't want MVP to be like, "Well you said Bobby was gonna win! You said Bobby was gonna win! Maybe you ought to come over to our side!". Nah, I'm not gonna give him that, that's why I'll say Drew. It's a coin flip, but I'll say Drew," said Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is having a hard time dealing with MVP

Kofi Kingston has been on a roll recently, putting up incredible performances in his matches.

This has led to many questioning what exactly it would take for Kofi to once again return to being the superstar he was during Kofimania. One person who has been especially persistent about this is MVP.

In fact, the former US Champion has been hounding Kofi Kingston about joining the Hurt Business and abandoning his friends, something that the latter does not really appreciate.

Do you think Kofi Kingston should leave The New Day and join the Hurt Business? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Alan John