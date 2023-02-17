Kofi Kingston makes it clear that he hasn't forgotten Edge’s betrayal 14 years ago

Kofi Kingston doesn't seem to have forgotten what Edge did to him at the 2009 No Way Out pay-per-view.

Long before KofiMania, Kofi Kingston had an opportunity to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time at No Way Out 2009 inside the Elimination Chamber.

Unfortunately, Edge attacked Kingston from behind before he could enter the structure, which resulted in The Rated R Superstar taking his place instead.

Edge went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship in that match, leaving Kingston to wonder for years what might have been had he been given the chance to compete instead.

The New Day member recently screen-capped a tweet and sent it to Edge to remind him of this fateful night, perhaps looking for some kind of apology. Instead, Edge didn't know what to say and tweeted:

"Kofi…I mean… ok, I got nothin," Edge said in a tweet.

This wasn't the response or apology that Kingston appeared to be hoping for, so he tweeted back a sad GIF of a kid crying in response. You can check out Kingston's response below.

Kofi Kingston's Royal Rumble moment didn't go according to plan again

One of the most memorable Royal Rumble moments of every year has been Kofi Kingston escaping elimination from the 30-men-melee and getting back into the ring without his two feet touching the floor.

In 2022, the spot didn't go as planned, and Kingston found himself unceremoniously eliminated before he was scheduled to be.

The New Day member didn't let this deter him. However, he once again tried to create a moment at the 2023 Royal Rumble but didn't go according to plan again for a consecutive year.

Kingston commented on the mishap on social media following the match, seemingly implying that his years of Royal Rumble moments are now behind him. Tweeting out:

"Welp, *shoulder shrug emoji* The universe has spoken... RIP *grave stone emoji* *skull and crossbones emoji* #RoyalRumble," Kofi Kingston tweeted.

Do you remember Edge's dastardly act at No Way Out 2009? Do you think Kofi might have won a world title years sooner had he competed that night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

