  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Kofi Kingston makes drastic change following WWE RAW loss

Kofi Kingston makes drastic change following WWE RAW loss

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 30, 2025 23:30 GMT
Kingston was in action in a title match tonight on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Kingston was in action in a title match tonight on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Kofi Kingston made a drastic change after losing a title match on WWE RAW. The veteran and Xavier Woods defended the World Tag Team Championships on this week's edition of the red brand at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

The New Day defeated The War Raiders at WrestleMania XL earlier this year to capture the World Tag Team Championships. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put the titles on the line tonight on WWE RAW against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Irish Ace hit Woods with a Spanish Fly and followed it up with a Moonsault. Finn Balor then tagged in and connected with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory to become the new World Tag Team Champions. It is the second time Balor and McDonagh have won the titles together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the loss, the former WWE Champion took to social media to make a drastic change. Kofi Kingston changed his profile picture on X to an all-black image and did the same on Instagram as well. You can check out his new profile picture in the post below.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

After winning the World Tag Team Championships, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh had a conversation with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce backstage. Balor suggested that Roxanne Perez replace Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion during her injury. The RAW and SmackDown GMs agreed and announced that Rodriguez and Perez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match at Evolution 2 next month.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications