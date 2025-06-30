Kofi Kingston makes drastic change following WWE RAW loss

Kofi Kingston made a drastic change after losing a title match on WWE RAW. The veteran and Xavier Woods defended the World Tag Team Championships on this week's edition of the red brand at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The New Day defeated The War Raiders at WrestleMania XL earlier this year to capture the World Tag Team Championships. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put the titles on the line tonight on WWE RAW against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Irish Ace hit Woods with a Spanish Fly and followed it up with a Moonsault. Finn Balor then tagged in and connected with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory to become the new World Tag Team Champions. It is the second time Balor and McDonagh have won the titles together.

Following the loss, the former WWE Champion took to social media to make a drastic change. Kofi Kingston changed his profile picture on X to an all-black image and did the same on Instagram as well. You can check out his new profile picture in the post below.

After winning the World Tag Team Championships, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh had a conversation with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce backstage. Balor suggested that Roxanne Perez replace Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion during her injury. The RAW and SmackDown GMs agreed and announced that Rodriguez and Perez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match at Evolution 2 next month.

