Two-time WWE Hall of Famer thanks Kofi Kingston for tribute

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter to thank Kofi Kingston for his tribute to him and Scott Hall on Monday Night RAW.

Kingston and Woods donned ring gear similar to the ones worn by The Outsiders (Nash and Hall) at WCW's Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996.

"@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like." Kevin Nash tweeted.

Bash at the Beach 1996 was an iconic pay-per-view as it featured the formation of the legendary faction, New World Order (nWo), which was a landmark moment in pro-wrestling history.

The former WWE champion acknowledged Nash's recent tweet and shared his admiration for the faction and the legend himself.

"Haha 4 Life! You da man big bro!" Kofi Kingston replied.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put on a tough fight on Monday Night RAW

This week's edition of RAW featured a No.1 contender's tag team turmoil match for the RAW tag team championships. The New Day was the first team to enter the match. They had a great bout against The Viking Raiders and even eliminated them. Woods and Kingston went on to eliminate Jinder Mahal and Veer, followed by The Lucha House Party, and then Mace and T-Bar.

Following their elimination, Mace and T-Bar brutally attacked The New Day and Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. This caused the proceedings to be postponed.

Later in the night, The New Day continued their winning streak by eliminating Ali and Mansoor. However, they fell short to AJ Styles and Omos, who then ultimately lost to the team of Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Despite not emerging victoriously from the match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put on a stellar show. They have won multiple tag team titles in their WWE careers, which is enough for them to be included in the conversation of the greatest teams of all time, much like the legendary nWo.

