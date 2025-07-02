Kofi Kingston pens an emotional message following title loss

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has shared an emotional social media update after losing the World Tag Team Championship. The New Day's 72-day-long reign with the gold ended on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Kingston and Xavier Woods initially defeated The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 to win the titles. Although the duo held the championships for nearly two and a half months, they lost them to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in just their second title defense.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account to share an emotional message. The 43-year-old noted that it was saddening to read WWE fans insulting The New Day on social media following their loss. He added that there was a lack of sympathy for the duo and expressed his disappointment with some fans being elated with the result.

"It is with great sadness that I read through many comments on social media filled with raucous taunts, jeers, and insults, combined with a disturbing plethora of laughing memes and gifs in regard to our recent loss this past Monday. There is not only a clear lack of sympathy for us and our feelings, but worse, there also seems to be an overwhelming sentiment of joy and elation. Please try and understand that we have suffered an admittedly devastating blow: A loss that was neither fair nor warranted. A travesty of which the proportions were epic. Currently, we are in the fragile state of grieving and I would hope that you who have experienced such loss would empathize," he wrote.

The former WWE Champion urged fans to be compassionate and respect the duo's privacy and emotional state following the loss.

"At the end of the day, we are real human beings with real emotions. Irregardless of how you feel about us, we would ask that you find it in your hearts to show compassion for us and respect both our privacy and our emotional state during this difficult time. In the meantime, here are some photos that were taken in the final hours before tragedy befell us. Let them serve as commemoration of our reign: Gone too soon, but never forgotten," Kofi Kingston added.

You can check out Kofi Kingston's Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston's tag team partner Xavier Woods accuses WWE of unfair treatment following RAW loss

Xavier Woods leveled some serious accusations against WWE after The New Day's loss to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

In an X/Twitter update, the 38-year-old opined that the match should never have happened, and The Judgment Day was given the title opportunity for no reason. He complained of unfair treatment against The New Day.

"Jugement [Judgment] Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified," he wrote.

Check out the X/Twitter post below:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The New Day after they lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

