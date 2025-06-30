38-year-old RAW star accuses WWE of unfair treatment in serious statement

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Published Jun 30, 2025 23:46 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Image via WWE.com)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW has been quite eventful, as the build to Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event got going. Among the biggest headlines was the title change in the first match of the show.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day defeated The New Day to win the World Tag Team Championship. They did so surprisingly clean, with the WWE fans relatively on their side. This did not go down well with the former champions, though.

While Kofi Kingston's X/Twitter handle went dark, Xavier Woods issued a serious statement seemingly directed at WWE and Chief Cotet Officer Triple H after their loss. He complained of unfair treatment and said The Judgment Day was given a World Tag Team Title match for no reason:

"Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified," he wrote.

The New Day won the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 after defeating The Viking Raiders. They defended the titles only once in the two months since. It remains to be seen how Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston respond to their loss on-screen.

Edited by Divesh Merani
