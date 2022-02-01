Kofi Kingston reacts to fans making fun of his Royal Rumble 2022 botch

Kofi Kingston has written a detailed post on his official Instagram account, looking back at his Royal Rumble 2022 botch and the backlash that came after it.

For those unaware, Kingston lasted 21 seconds in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. When Kevin Owens launched him towards the barricade, the latter grabbed it. Unfortunately, his feet touched the floor, and the visual could be clearly seen on WWE's cameras. The botch led to Kingston's elimination from the match.

The former WWE Champion has now shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle, reacting to people making fun of his botched spot. Check out his response below:

"The past couple days on social media, I’ve gotten a lot of “Why would you think that was even possible?” and “Why would you even try that?” The answer to that question is quite easy: because of the potential reward. What if you were to succeed in overcoming what is deemed “impossible”... The sense of accomplishment felt when you beat the odds and brazenly defy the probabilities is purely ecstatic. Peoples questions then morph into “How in the world did you do that?!” and “I never thought that would be possible!” wrote Kingston

You can read Kofi's post in its entirety below:

Kofi Kingston was supposed to last much longer in the match

Shortly after Kingston messed up his Royal Rumble spot, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE had big plans for him in the match. Kofi was supposed to get involved in major spots with Big E. Shortly after Kofi's elimination, Big E entered at #26. He lasted just over six minutes before being eliminated by Riddle and Randy Orton.

Kofi Kingston has successfully executed Royal Rumble spots in the past. Every year, fans wonder what incredible tactic Kofi has planned to survive in the Battle Royale.

However, these stunts are tricky, and the slightest mistake can lead to a botch, as witnessed this year.

It's beyond impressive that Kingston successfully performed his ringside Royal Rumble spots for years on end, without a hitch.

Kofi's streak finally came to an end this year, but not before he gave the fans a bunch of unique spots that they'll remember for a long time to come.

