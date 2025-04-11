Kofi Kingston reacts to huge WrestleMania 41 announcement made by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

Kofi Kingston has reacted to Adam Pearce confirming The New Day's title shot at WrestleMania 41. Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.
The New Day are 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions. They have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times, the RAW Tag Team Championship four times, and the NXT Tag Team Championship once. However, it's been quite some time since the faction has held gold.
At WrestleMania 41, The New Day will get another crack at The War Raiders. The two teams crossed paths on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW in a match that ended via disqualification. On social media, Kingston reacted to him and Woods earning another shot at the tag team titles.
"Bout time… LFG!" wrote Kingston.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Check out Kingston's reaction on X:
Matthew Rehwoldt wants to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 41
Matthew Rehwoldt wants to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods win the WWE World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. He believes The New Day's heel turn was impactful but has felt stagnant.
Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Rehwoldt explained why it was important for Kingston and Woods to win the tag team titles from The War Raiders on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:
"We do see heel New Day as champions becuase I think that it's needed quite frankly. I think since the heel turn it was a huge deal when they turned, and they've felt kind of stagnant."
The War Raiders defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in late 2024 to win the World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The New Day turned heel on the faction's 10th anniversary, surprising fans all around the globe with their decision to betray Big E.