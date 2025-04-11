Kofi Kingston reacts to huge WrestleMania 41 announcement made by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

Kofi Kingston has reacted to Adam Pearce confirming The New Day's title shot at WrestleMania 41. Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Ad

The New Day are 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions. They have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times, the RAW Tag Team Championship four times, and the NXT Tag Team Championship once. However, it's been quite some time since the faction has held gold.

At WrestleMania 41, The New Day will get another crack at The War Raiders. The two teams crossed paths on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW in a match that ended via disqualification. On social media, Kingston reacted to him and Woods earning another shot at the tag team titles.

Ad

Trending

"Bout time… LFG!" wrote Kingston.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out Kingston's reaction on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthew Rehwoldt wants to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 41

Matthew Rehwoldt wants to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods win the WWE World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. He believes The New Day's heel turn was impactful but has felt stagnant.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Rehwoldt explained why it was important for Kingston and Woods to win the tag team titles from The War Raiders on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

Ad

"We do see heel New Day as champions becuase I think that it's needed quite frankly. I think since the heel turn it was a huge deal when they turned, and they've felt kind of stagnant."

The War Raiders defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in late 2024 to win the World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The New Day turned heel on the faction's 10th anniversary, surprising fans all around the globe with their decision to betray Big E.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More