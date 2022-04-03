Kofi Kingston reacts to WWE cutting his WrestleMania match at the last minute

Night One of WrestleMania 38 was an epic show, with several incredible matches and moments throughout its duration. However, one of them did not even take place despite being scheduled.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were set to take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match, with Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) in the heels' corner. However, due to time constraints, the match was cut from WrestleMania.

This is a disappointment to all involved, including Kingston. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to address his match being scrapped at the last minute. He spoke about how it hurts and that he has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows:

"To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward,." tweeted Kofi Kingston.

Sheamus also reacted to the match getting cut from 'Mania. He tweeted a scissors emoji.

WrestleMania Night 1 was filled with epic moments

It remains to be seen what WWE does with the scrapped tag team match. It might be shifted to tomorrow's Kickoff Show, although nothing is confirmed. That would be a better spot for The New Day and Fight Night, seemingly slotted for the "death" spot on WrestleMania Saturday.

The show's second half was stacked with major match after major match. Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch to finally end their saga. This was followed by Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and having an epic contest with Seth Rollins.

Charlotte Flair then shocked the world by pinning Ronda Rousey before that show-closing segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The two spoke for a bit before engaging in a wild No Holds Barred Match. The Texas Rattlesnake won his first match in 19 years and stood tall to end the show.

