Sheamus reacts to his WrestleMania match being scrapped at the last minute

WrestleMania 38 was an unpredictable night of entertainment, with one of the highlights being the return of Cody Rhodes.

While the show itself delivered on everything promised, there was one thing missing: The New Day's match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

It appears that the company was running short on time, and the match of The New Day in the slot following Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey was cut.

On social media, Sheamus confirmed that his match had been cut as he shared an emoji of a pair of scissors.

Not the first time a WrestleMania match has been scrapped in the last minute

The New Day's match had already been altered after Big E's neck injury a few weeks ago. Hence, this is another massive blow to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Of course, Sheamus, Ridge, and The New Day are not the first stars to have their match cut at the last minute due to time constraints.

Back at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, the match betweeb The Bellas, Cody Rhodes, and Damien Sandow against Tons of Funk and The Funkadactlys was cut after CM Punk's match against The Undertaker ran too long.

Interestingly, the match was also set to be in the same spot as The New Day's match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland earlier tonight. The cool-off period between the two main events of the night is usually the spot that no superstar wants to be in. It's often the most disposable match of the night.

However, to ensure the match still takes place, it's likely that the match will be added to tomorrow's kick-off show or next week's episode of SmackDown instead.

