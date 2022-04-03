×
Create
Notifications

WWE fans stunned to see Cody Rhodes make epic return at WrestleMania 38 and beat 14-time champion

Cody Rhodes returned at WWE WrestleMania 38
Cody Rhodes returned at WWE WrestleMania 38
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 03, 2022 09:38 AM IST
News

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years tonight at WrestleMania 38, as Seth Rollins' mysterious opponent.

Both superstars were involved in a lengthy and contentious battle. Rollins struggled to get his WrestleMania opponent, who is now a part of one of the most memorable returns in WWE history.

WELCOME HOME. ❤️@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania https://t.co/SPsKxSAdFD

Fans cheered for both superstars throughout the highly intense physical bout. At one point, Rollins even said to Rhodes, "Welcome back to the big league, B****."

In the match's final moments, Cody Rhodes hit two devastating Cross Rhodes. He then dragged Rollins to the middle of the ring to replicate his father's signature right hands, following which he delivered a Bionic Elbow. In the end, he hit the third Cross Rhodes to secure a victory over Seth Rollins.

WWE fans went wild over Cody Rhodes' huge WrestleMania match

As entertaining as the match was, Cody Rhodes' entrance was the one that will remain with the viewers for a long time. The pyro lit up either side of the ramp, the dark arena, and the compelling theme prompted a defeating pop from fans in the live audience.

Others resonated with those emotions on social media as viewers took to Twitter to express their thrill.

Following the match, Seth Rollins left the ring, and Cody Rhodes moved to the middle of the squared circle, where he kissed the mat and then celebrated with fans.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

ADRENALINE IN MY SOULWWE SIGNCODY RHODES!#WrestleMania https://t.co/QH3itBS8gB
Triple H watching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both try and fail to hit a pedigree. https://t.co/3LoAFxeZGf
Cody just delivered as close to a 5 star match in his first time back in WWE after 6 years. Cody Rhodes being back is going to make things A LOT MORE interesting. Cody defeats Rollins in a tremendous match. Match of the night for me #WrestleMania
Left WWE as a mid carder to prove himself as a main eventer. Won titles in multiple companies, helped start a wrestling company, and created buzz for months. Nothing but respect for Cody Rhodes. Deserves this. #Wrestlemania https://t.co/dt4h6YNxhv
That pop was so loud you could barely hear Cody Rhodes’ music. GOLDEN UP!
WWE made Cody Rhodes a bigger star in one entrance than AEW ever could. Let’s be honest
You gotta give it to Cody Rhodes. he finally grew tired of the stardust gimmick and went out to bet on himself and in that time he went and produced the biggest Indy event ever and formed AEW and became a main event player, now he’s back to prove it in WWE. #WrestleMania https://t.co/Y77it4awTX
Cody Rhodes made Cody Rhodes.Not wwe. Not aewEnd of discussion https://t.co/VqAM0T4bMW
@WWE @CodyRhodes The "Wrestling has more than one Royal Family" intro, the Kingdom theme song, the American Nightmare gimmick, and that deserved pop. The Bionic Elbow was perfect. What a match and what a #WrestleMania moment. https://t.co/5UL4gIj0yj
The POP for Cody Rhodes from me https://t.co/fD75OzdxmF
that pop for cody rhodes at #wrestlemania https://t.co/Y1bruf1BxJ
Also Read Article Continues below

Cody Rhodes is the first AEW star to move to WWE. In the process, he has paved the way for others. His return has changed the game once again, and it will be exciting to see how the company books him going forward.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी