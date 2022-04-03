WWE fans stunned to see Cody Rhodes make epic return at WrestleMania 38 and beat 14-time champion

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years tonight at WrestleMania 38, as Seth Rollins' mysterious opponent.
Both superstars were involved in a lengthy and contentious battle. Rollins struggled to get his WrestleMania opponent, who is now a part of one of the most memorable returns in WWE history.
Fans cheered for both superstars throughout the highly intense physical bout. At one point, Rollins even said to Rhodes, "Welcome back to the big league, B****."
In the match's final moments, Cody Rhodes hit two devastating Cross Rhodes. He then dragged Rollins to the middle of the ring to replicate his father's signature right hands, following which he delivered a Bionic Elbow. In the end, he hit the third Cross Rhodes to secure a victory over Seth Rollins.
WWE fans went wild over Cody Rhodes' huge WrestleMania match
As entertaining as the match was, Cody Rhodes' entrance was the one that will remain with the viewers for a long time. The pyro lit up either side of the ramp, the dark arena, and the compelling theme prompted a defeating pop from fans in the live audience.
Others resonated with those emotions on social media as viewers took to Twitter to express their thrill.
Following the match, Seth Rollins left the ring, and Cody Rhodes moved to the middle of the squared circle, where he kissed the mat and then celebrated with fans.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Cody Rhodes is the first AEW star to move to WWE. In the process, he has paved the way for others. His return has changed the game once again, and it will be exciting to see how the company books him going forward.
