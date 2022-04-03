WWE fans stunned to see Cody Rhodes make epic return at WrestleMania 38 and beat 14-time champion

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years tonight at WrestleMania 38, as Seth Rollins' mysterious opponent.

Both superstars were involved in a lengthy and contentious battle. Rollins struggled to get his WrestleMania opponent, who is now a part of one of the most memorable returns in WWE history.

Fans cheered for both superstars throughout the highly intense physical bout. At one point, Rollins even said to Rhodes, "Welcome back to the big league, B****."

In the match's final moments, Cody Rhodes hit two devastating Cross Rhodes. He then dragged Rollins to the middle of the ring to replicate his father's signature right hands, following which he delivered a Bionic Elbow. In the end, he hit the third Cross Rhodes to secure a victory over Seth Rollins.

WWE fans went wild over Cody Rhodes' huge WrestleMania match

As entertaining as the match was, Cody Rhodes' entrance was the one that will remain with the viewers for a long time. The pyro lit up either side of the ramp, the dark arena, and the compelling theme prompted a defeating pop from fans in the live audience.

Others resonated with those emotions on social media as viewers took to Twitter to express their thrill.

Following the match, Seth Rollins left the ring, and Cody Rhodes moved to the middle of the squared circle, where he kissed the mat and then celebrated with fans.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Triple H watching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both try and fail to hit a pedigree. Triple H watching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both try and fail to hit a pedigree. https://t.co/3LoAFxeZGf

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Cody Rhodes being back is going to make things A LOT MORE interesting.



Cody defeats Rollins in a tremendous match.



Match of the night for me Cody just delivered as close to a 5 star match in his first time back in WWE after 6 years.Cody Rhodes being back is going to make things A LOT MORE interesting.Cody defeats Rollins in a tremendous match.Match of the night for me #WrestleMania Cody just delivered as close to a 5 star match in his first time back in WWE after 6 years. Cody Rhodes being back is going to make things A LOT MORE interesting. Cody defeats Rollins in a tremendous match. Match of the night for me #WrestleMania

Sean Slate @slate_s42



Nothing but respect for Cody Rhodes. Deserves this. Left WWE as a mid carder to prove himself as a main eventer. Won titles in multiple companies, helped start a wrestling company, and created buzz for months.Nothing but respect for Cody Rhodes. Deserves this. #Wrestlemania Left WWE as a mid carder to prove himself as a main eventer. Won titles in multiple companies, helped start a wrestling company, and created buzz for months. Nothing but respect for Cody Rhodes. Deserves this. #Wrestlemania https://t.co/dt4h6YNxhv

Simon Miller @SimonMiller316 That pop was so loud you could barely hear Cody Rhodes’ music.



GOLDEN UP! That pop was so loud you could barely hear Cody Rhodes’ music. GOLDEN UP!

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat WWE made Cody Rhodes a bigger star in one entrance than AEW ever could. Let’s be honest WWE made Cody Rhodes a bigger star in one entrance than AEW ever could. Let’s be honest

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28



he finally grew tired of the stardust gimmick and went out to bet on himself and in that time he went and produced the biggest Indy event ever and formed AEW and became a main event player, now he’s back to prove it in WWE.



#WrestleMania You gotta give it to Cody Rhodes.he finally grew tired of the stardust gimmick and went out to bet on himself and in that time he went and produced the biggest Indy event ever and formed AEW and became a main event player, now he’s back to prove it in WWE. You gotta give it to Cody Rhodes. he finally grew tired of the stardust gimmick and went out to bet on himself and in that time he went and produced the biggest Indy event ever and formed AEW and became a main event player, now he’s back to prove it in WWE. #WrestleMania https://t.co/Y77it4awTX

The Cleaner @cleaner_iwc Cody Rhodes made Cody Rhodes.



Not wwe. Not aew



End of discussion Cody Rhodes made Cody Rhodes.Not wwe. Not aewEnd of discussion https://t.co/VqAM0T4bMW

Waleed @WaleedLFC17 @WWE @CodyRhodes The "Wrestling has more than one Royal Family" intro, the Kingdom theme song, the American Nightmare gimmick, and that deserved pop. The Bionic Elbow was perfect. What a match and what a #WrestleMania moment. @WWE @CodyRhodes The "Wrestling has more than one Royal Family" intro, the Kingdom theme song, the American Nightmare gimmick, and that deserved pop. The Bionic Elbow was perfect. What a match and what a #WrestleMania moment. https://t.co/5UL4gIj0yj

Bryce Vice @BryceViceBBV The POP for Cody Rhodes from me The POP for Cody Rhodes from me https://t.co/fD75OzdxmF

Cody Rhodes is the first AEW star to move to WWE. In the process, he has paved the way for others. His return has changed the game once again, and it will be exciting to see how the company books him going forward.

