Kofi Kingston on recently-released WWE star: "They are going to benefit from having him on the roster quite heavily" (Exclusive)

It's an exciting time in pro wrestling, as many stars who left WWE in 2023 have begun the new year with a bang. Kofi Kingston recently opened up about Nic Nemeth's (fka Dolph Ziggler) recent exploits since ending a long stint with Stamford-based company.

Dolph Ziggler ended a 19-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment in September last year and, since then, has already appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA.

Rechristened as "The Most Wanted Man," Nic Nemeth, the former WWE star, looks motivated to start a new chapter in his career, and Kofi Kingston, for one, was very excited to see his ex-colleague shine.

Kofi Kingston spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae to promote Royal Rumble and was asked about Dolph Ziggler. Kingston, who mentioned Nemeth's "re-debut" in TNA, called the former Intercontinental champion a "special" talent and felt Total Non-Stop Action would improve with him in their ranks.

"I'm so happy for him to see what he has been doing, to see him like re-debut in TNA and everything because he is a special cat, man. He is really, really talented; I think they are going to benefit from having him on the roster quite heavily." [From 01:06 - 01:21]

Kofi Kingston brought attention to Nic Nemeth's long WWE tenure as Dolph Ziggler and felt it was fascinating to now see him in different settings in other wrestling companies.

Kingston added:

"That's the great thing, too, like for years you've seen him here. Now, you get to see him like, in a different scenario, we're all just eyes, wide open and watching what he's going to do next." [From 01:22 - 01:32]

We used to joke about having a best of 500 series: Kofi Kingston on working with Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler's WWE stints seemingly ran parallel, and there were multiple instances where the stars crossed paths inside their ing.

As they were both dependable in-ring workers, Ziggler and Kingston often found themselves in singles matches on opposite ends. The New Day member recalled joking with Dolph about their frequent in-ring showdowns.

Kofi also reiterated how gifted and underrated Dolph has always been in the wrestling business, as he continued:

"He is so incredibly underrated and so incredibly talented. We used to have so much fun in the ring together. We used to joke about having a best of 500 series because, at one point, we had singles match; we went up against each other for, like, a couple of years." [From 00:51 - 01:05]

January isn't even over yet, and Nic Nemeth has already appeared for multiple promotions. As Kofi Kingston noted, seeing what the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler does next in 2024 will be interesting.

