"Hang around and keep on working" - Kofi Kingston's advice to young WWE Superstars

Kofi Kingston is one of the many veterans in WWE's locker room today. Having spent close to 15 years in WWE, Kofi has seen, and done, it all.

As such, advice from a seasoned veteran such as himself should be taken seriously and adhered to if one hopes to have a successful WWE career.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer.

While discussing his success and the aftermath of WrestleMania 35, which is now fondly referred to as "KofiMania", Kofi Kingston decided to impart some advice to young superstars in the WWE locker room.

He revealed that he has had plenty of conversations with young stars who have thought about quitting. His advice to them is both simple and straightforward: "Hang around and keep on working."

"I look around there are so many young guys, new guys and I find myself talking to a lot of them who are discouraged a lot of the times with like where they are with their storylines or their careers, and they feel like they're so good. Everyone is so talented on the roster right now. Everyone wants to be at the top of the mountain, and to the point where you know, some people might think, "I'm not gonna do this! I'm just gonna go and say I don't wanna do this." So I'm like, "Well...don't take yourself out of the game!". There's a lot of reasons that like people will find to take you out of the game, but you don't be the one to take yourself out. Just hang around man, hang around and keep on working." said Kofi Kingston

“Beyond race, anyone who has struggled knows that they can identify with my journey.”@TrueKofi talks about what becoming the first African-Born #WWE Champion means to both himself & fans 🔊@davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/XVwFDMMJRz — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 21, 2021

Sound advice from Kofi Kingston, a WWE superstar who has stood the test of time and gone on to have great success both in and out of the ring.

Kofi Kingston proved that hard work pays off on last week's episode of RAW

Kofi Kingston is the epitome of hard work and his advice to young stars isn't just "all bark and no bite". Kingston has shown time and time again that he is willing to work in order to be the top guy.

Case in point, his most recent involvement in last week's main event of Monday Night RAW.

The New Day member faced two top stars in one night, first Randy Orton and later, current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event. Not only did he compete, but he won both matches as well.

His win against the All Mighty in the main event made him the first WWE Superstar to pin Bobby Lashley since he became WWE Champion.

Kofi Kingston is certainly setting the right example for the younger superstars in the locker room. Hopefully, his work ethic rubs off on them.