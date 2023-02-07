Kofi Kingston says he nearly messed up waving a flag during NASCAR appearance

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently commented on almost messing up a flag wave during his latest NASCAR appearance.

Kingston has wrestled in WWE for 15 years. He is a one-time WWE Champion, a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion, and a 14-time Tag Team Champion. The New Day member is one of the few superstars who has held tag team gold for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Speaking of The New Day, the group has been making a ton of public appearances outside of WWE in the last few months. One of those appearances was at a NASCAR event, where he and Xavier Woods were tasked with waving the green flag to begin practice.

However, Kingston was late on the cue and shared that story in a new tweet.

“You can’t possibly mess up waving the green flag because it’s just waving a flag!” In the video, you see the woman cueing me to wave the flag, but I was having so much fun, I didn’t see or hear her. Luckily @austincreedwins was there to give me the cue! @NASCARONFOX@NASCAR," Kingston wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently finished a run as NXT Tag Team Champions

Kofi Kingston last competed at this past weekend's NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. He and Xavier Woods lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to Gallus in a Fatal-Four Way showdown that also featured Chase University and Pretty Deadly.

At this point, it doesn't appear that he and Woods will be appearing on NXT going forward.

The group also recently fought The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles but could not emerge victorious. This resulted in Jimmy and Jey surpassing them as the longest-reigning tag team champions.

With their NXT Tag Team Title run coming to an end, it remains to be seen what is next for The New Day and Kofi Kingston in WWE. They could be involved in a new feud heading into WrestleMania 39 or vie for the undisputed tag team titles, once again.

