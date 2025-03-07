Kofi Kingston sends confusing message ahead of major WWE RAW match

Kofi Kingston recently posted a social media update to share an interesting message. The New Day member will be in action on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The former WWE Champion will team up with Xavier Woods to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match on Monday. The New Day became rivals with the LWO after The Master of the 619 banned them from the locker room. In the most recent clash, the heel duo defeated the WWE Hall of Famer's stablemates Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the February 24 episode of the red brand's show.

Ad

Trending

Kofi Kingston recently took to his Instagram account to share a confusing message. The 43-year-old posted a video of himself with one of his children by the ocean shore. He added an interesting caption seemingly directed at WWE fans, who turned against The New Day after the duo insulted Big E.

"'You can’t take our hearts. You can’t take our spirit. And you can’t take our fire. We’ll see. Challenge accepted. See y’all on Monday. 🌪️," he wrote.

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Ex-WWE writer believes someone could have helped Big E against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Big E returned to WWE programming to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mocked his injury and asked him to leave.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested things could have gone down very differently. The veteran noted that although Big E could not wrestle, another star could have stepped in for the former WWE Champion.

Ad

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that." [From 40:50 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not held a main roster title since Big E got injured in March 2022. It will be interesting to see if the change in character can help the duo win the elusive gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback