Kofi Kingston sends a heart-melting message on the anniversary of his WWE debut

Kofi Kingston, one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, is celebrating 15 years in WWE. He has used the strength of optimism to reflect on his time with the company.

Kingston posted a video on social media of his WWE debut, which took place on January 22nd, 2008, on the ECW brand against David Owen. The high flyer won with what became known as his SOS finisher.

The former WWE Champ's career has now come full circle, with him returning on Tuesday nights as part of a developmental brand. However, this time, the veteran is guiding the younger NXT stars.

With news of an impending sale, Vince McMahon's perplexing return, and whispers that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might not be present at WrestleMania 39, there's a lot of drama surrounding WWE.

The 41-year-old took to social media to promote the "power of positivity" after celebrating the 15th anniversary of his big WWE debut.

"Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way," Kingston wrote.

You can check out Kofi's post below:

Kofi Kingston is high over the heels and grateful to everyone in WWE

His stint as part of The New Day with Xavier Woods and Big E has seen Kingston win multiple RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. He currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Woods. Kingston has also established hype with his ability to avoid elimination at Royal Rumble events.

The high flyer's popularity peaked at the start of 2018. In 2018 KofiMania culminated in Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

"So many memories. And I am grateful for them all. Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I'd not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising! And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain't done yet," Kofi Kingston continued.

Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston @TrueKofi 15…truly blessed to still be doing this. Thank you all 🖤 15…truly blessed to still be doing this. Thank you all 🖤

We can hopefully expect Kofi Kingston to appear at many upcoming WWE events in 2023 and beyond. This is doubly useful for the upcoming Royal Rumble, where the WWE Universe will likely tune in to see if he'll use some eye-catching aerobatic maneuvers to avoid elimination during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

