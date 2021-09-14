Kofi Kingston sends a heartfelt message to Big E after his WWE Championship victory

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all over the world for the new WWE Champion Big E. Fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston has now sent a heartfelt message to him through a tweet.

After years and years of hard work, Big E finally claimed his spot at the top of WWE mountain last night on RAW. Hours before the show, Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 promised that he would cash in his contract to win the WWE title. Throughout the night, he kept teasing the same.

Following the main event of RAW, where Bobby Lashley successfully defended his title against Randy Orton, Big E cashed in the MITB contract, defeated Lashley, and became the new WWE Champion. This is his first world title victory in Vince McMahon's company.

Kofi Kingston took to Twitter and stated that he is on cloud nine following his ally's big win. Kofi also mentioned that he's incredibly proud of Big E.

"I’m on cloud 9 right now! Words cannot describe how incredibly proud of my brother! So well deserved! The BIGGEST congratulations to @WWEBigE. Hard work pays off!" stated Kofi Kingston.

Big E could defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston down the line

The New Day is widely considered as one of the best factions in WWE history. However, we have not yet seen a proper battle between all three members of the faction. The trio separated last year during the WWE Draft but remained on the same page even after being on different brands.

With Big E becoming the new WWE Champion, he automatically becomes a part of the RAW roster now, officially reuniting The New Day once again. Somewhere down the line, we could see the faction imploding and feuding against each other. Big E defending his WWE title against Kofi Kingston, or even a triple threat match between The New Day members, could be an interesting creative direction.

